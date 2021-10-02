Watch
Proposal could extend Nashville's sidewalk café program

Posted at 9:11 PM, Oct 01, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have any plans to go out for dinner or drinks this weekend? If so, chances are you'll be given the option of dining outside.

When the pandemic first hit and indoor dining closed, Metro Council passed a law making it easier to expand opportunities for outdoor dining, even into public sidewalks and parking spaces.

The law that Metro Council passed is set to expire in February, but Councilman Sean Parker is looking to keep allowing businesses to create so-called sidewalk cafes, perhaps permanently.

"We owe it to these businesses who make this a great place to live, to do what we can," said Parker.

