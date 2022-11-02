Proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements in Nashville moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A plan that would eliminate minimum parking space requirements for developments in a large part of Nashville moved one step closer to approval after a vote by Metro Council members.

People lined up at Tuesday's council meeting to weigh in on the proposal during a public hearing. The majority of the residents spoke in favor of the proposal and said it would provide more room for affordable housing and make communities more walkable.

Opponents expressed concerns about how additional cars would spill into their neighborhoods and potentially block streets. They also said Nashville needs more reliable public transit options for the change to work.

Councilmember Colby Sledge, who sponsored the bill, said this is an approach that cities across the country are taking.

"This is incremental," said Sledge. "We did this a couple of years ago on corridors. We are taking the next step now, and the policy that is put before you is one that is being replicated across the country."

Currently, property owners are required to provide a minimum number of parking spots in order to operate. This bill would eliminate those requirements for developments in the so-called "Urban Zoning Overlay," which would impact areas like Germantown, Edgehill, 12 South and East Nashville. Now, business owners would be able to decide how much parking is needed for their space.

The bill was approved on the second of three votes. It can still be revised before the final vote. Councilmember Sledge said he planned to meet with some of the residents who spoke in opposition to the bill in hopes of addressing their concerns.