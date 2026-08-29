Proposal to rename Nashville International Airport after Dolly Parton gains momentum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What started as a fan petition more than a year ago, while Dolly Parton was still alive, could become a lasting tribute in her honor.

A proposal to rename Nashville International Airport after Parton is gaining momentum, and for travelers passing through Music City, the conversation is about far more than an airport.

Nashville friends Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion launched a petition on Change.org last year to rename the airport after Parton. Both work in comedy and travel frequently. During a trip through New Orleans, Dion saw Louis Armstrong International Airport and thought Nashville — a city surrounded by music — should have an airport named after a musician. The first person who came to mind was Dolly Parton. After Parton died, support for the petition took off.

Travelers at Nashville International Airport were quick to voice their support.

"Oh my God, it's the real OMG. And I support Miss Dolly Parton being the name and title of this wonderful place," traveler Ariana Hunter said.

Shawn Harper agreed.

"Yeah, she's a legend for the city for sure," Harper said.

The support extends well beyond Tennessee's borders. Stefan Kim, visiting Nashville from Sweden, said he was on board.

"Yeah, I think it's a great idea," Kim said.

For Victoria Weise, who was born and raised in East Tennessee, Parton's death hit close to home.

"I am having a really hard time with her passing. I was born and raised in East Tennessee, and she feels like an extended family member. She's kind of woven into every part of our lives in East Tennessee, and it's just been really hard," Weise said.

Weise said renaming the airport would be a fitting tribute.

"It absolutely should be named for Dolly Parton. She is a legacy in the state. She's a national treasure, more so than just in Tennessee. And we should absolutely honor her in this way," Weise said.

Madison Austin echoed the broad public sentiment.

"Yes, and I would like to say nobody has anything bad to say about Dolly," Austin said.

Another traveler pointed to Parton's deep connection to Nashville's identity.

"People come here directly for music. They come here for the scene and the environment and the honky-tonk. And even she talks about [unclear] dreams to Nashville. So I think it's a great way to tribute and honor her," the traveler said.

Still, turning the idea into reality comes with hurdles. BNA's naming policy requires that airport buildings or streets be named for individuals who have been deceased for at least 2 years. Under the current policy, the Airport Authority board could not vote on renaming the airport after Parton until 2028.

Cost is another factor. A previous effort to rename the airport after President Trump was estimated to cost taxpayers about $10 million — covering rebranding, new logos, and changes to interstate signs.

The Metro Nashville Airport Authority is expected to address the Parton proposal at its September 17th meeting.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.