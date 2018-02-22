Proposed Bill To End Emissions Test In Tennessee

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:09PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:09AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:09PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:09AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:16PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:11PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:11PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A proposed bill sponsored by three lawmakers would put the brakes on emissions tests in the state.
State Sens. Bo Watson, R-Hixson; Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga; and Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, are behind the bill that would affect six counties with the mandatory test: Davidson, Rutherford, Wilson, Williamson, Sumner, Hamilton.
Emissions tests are required to register or renew vehicles in Tennessee.
The emissions test was a result of the Federal Clean Air Act in 1990 requiring Tennessee to reduce air pollution from vehicles.
Rep. Carter said the mandatory tests unfairly targets families who may not be able to afford fixing up their older vehicles.
"This burden falls on working families of our districts and the poor because the wealthy buys new cars and they don't have these problems. What we're trying to do is to find an alternative to meet air quality standards that doesn't punish our working families," Carter said.
Last August, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said all 95 counties met federal air quality health standards.
Carter said that is more of a reason to move away from emissions testing and find other methods to meet standards.
"Our air quality has improved dramatically. Factories have had to meet new EPA standards on the air quality and the air is much cleaner now than it was," Carter added.
Drivers such as Robert White agreed with the bill because he felt penalized by not being able to afford his truck's maintenance.
"I think it's a little too strict. I got to spend $500 on my truck to get it to pass and I ain't got that kind of money to spend on it," he said.
Pamela Colins said the six counties should keep the testing because it eventually helps the environment.
"I don't think it's that much trouble to go through emissions anymore. Since Tennessee is so popular, we need it," Colins said. "I'm willing to spend ten dollars a year to keep our city from being a total fog."
A Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation spokesperson said the agency is aware of the bill and are developing an analysis through the traditional process with the legislature.
In 2017, there were the following paid vehicle emissions tests: County # of Paid Tests
Davidson 597,453
Hamilton 286,429
Rutherford 232,078
Sumner 126,216
Williamson 200,782
Wilson 81,710
The state contracts with EnviroTest for emissions testing. The contract expires in June 2019.
The state also has contracts with county clerks for processing testing information in the renewal vehicle registration. The contracts expire in June.
The bill has been placed on the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee for next Wednesday.