Proposed bill would make 'abortion trafficking' of minors illegal

WTVF
File - Tennessee Capitol building on July 10, 2022.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jan 24, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A newly proposed bill would make it illegal for minors to cross state lines to get an abortion.

Planned Parenthood said the bill is especially dangerous for young women who are in abusive households.

The bill creates a criminal offense for what it calls "abortion trafficking" against anyone who helps a minor get an abortion in another state where it is still legal.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, in 20-19, the most recent year with available data, 211 girls sought to end their pregnancies in Tennessee.

NewsChannel 5 found numbers from 2018 as well, showing the difference in underage abortions and births. That year, 236 girls between the ages of 15 to 17-years old had abortions 1,192 had babies.

In a statement, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said, "Targeting trusting adults, family members, and helpers who assist minors in accessing abortion will have a chilling effect and is dangerous and irresponsible. If you know a minor who miscarries, you're a potential suspect."

Planned Parenthood went on to say legislation like this spreads fear and stops people from seeking help, but it will continue to do everything to get people the care they need.


