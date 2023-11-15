Watch Now
Proposed Tennessee Contraception Freedom Act to be announced by lawmakers Wednesday

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first-ever birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 5:34 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 06:34:14-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday some lawmakers and Tennesseans will join together to announce a push to protect contraception. Their goal is to announce the Tennessee's Contraceptive Freedom Act — legislation law makers hope to file for the 2024 session.

Senator Charlane Oliver and Representative Gloria Johnson are leading the charge on this.

The proposed act seeks to protect Tennessean's right to contraception such as condoms. the pill, and IUDs.

This will be announced at 12:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Cordell Hull building. Speakers will also include medical experts.

According to a survey done by the research group, Power to Decide, more than half of women believe it will be harder to access birth control in the future following the overturning of Roe vs Wade last summer.

Tennessee is one of 24 states that have banned abortion after that law was overturned by the Supreme Court.

