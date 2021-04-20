Protecting your plants from wintry mix, cold weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be April, but Mother Nature still has some more tricks up her sleeve.

Overnight some folks will be seeing snowflakes mixed in with the rain.

Experts with Acer Landscape Services say the first thing you'll want to do is water your plants.

"Water them this evening would be great when the suns up," account manager Cody Tucker said. "More water in the plant the better it will survive tonight because if it's going in dry it's going to be stressed out."

Then cover your plants up. You can use a bedsheet or any breathable cloth, and put them directly onto your plants.

"They are lightweight and light colored," said landscaping manager Todd Boswell. "Light-colored is crucial because dark and black sheets will heat them too much."

If you don't have a spare bedsheet, you can use a blanket, but make sure to have a buffer.

"Flowers and vegetables that are tender, use a pot," said Tucker. "Instead of laying a blanket over the flower, it can burn foliage, you put a pot over the flower then put blanket over the pot so it doesn't touch the flower itself."

The important part is to not panic. Since the weather isn't expected to be too extreme, remember plants do recover remarkably well.

"This is typical of what you'll see after frost, it'll brown out and you can just remove the leaf," said Boswell. "If there's not more damage than that just trim off the brown."

Once the frost disappears make sure to remove the covers from your plants so they can get some sunlight.

Make sure to put the covers back on again if there is more frost expected the next night.