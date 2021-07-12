Protest held pushing for criminal justice reform in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday afternoon, a group of people gathered outside the Justice A.A. Birch Building demanding criminal justice reform.

"The Together Movement" and "Pounding 4 Change" hosted this rally. It started at 2:33 p.m.

They tell us they chose this start time because those numbers add up to 8 and in the Bible, that represents a new beginning.

It's what they want to see in Nashville.

"We are not against the police, we are against bad policing," said Pastor Howard Jones with Fairfield Baptist Church.

The group is promoting the end of discriminatory policing practices in Nashville and Davidson County, and would like to see more cultural education.

Protesters say they're upset former metro officer Andrew Delke accepted a plea deal, rather than go to trial for shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick three years ago.

Pastor Howard Jones believes Delke's reduced sentence is not adequate for the crime.

"To be offered 36 months that hurts our hearts and community," Jones said, "is this the kind of Nashville we are?"

Jones says there needs to be changes in the courtroom and he hopes to continue conversations with community leaders to help advocate for those who can't advocate for themselves.

"Those who are having a public defender may not be representing them properly," Jones said, "we want to make sure the DA is offering an absolutely fair and equitable sentence."

A few of the protesters at Sunday's rally were also outside of DA Glenn Funk's home Saturday evening.

They tell us they plan to protest outside of the home of Judge Monte Watkins next.