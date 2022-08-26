Protesters gather in Murfreesboro to stand against abortion ban

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, Tennessee now has one of the strictest abortion laws in the books, banning nearly all abortions.

"We're out here to mark this day and mourn the loss of our rights and also recommit ourselves to fighting for regaining those privileges and rights," Lily Rembold, an organizer with the Rutherford County Action Council for Reproductive Justice, said.

Abortion advocates said there's no question the new law is energizing and mobilizing women across the state to fight for abortion access.

"It really motivated a lot of people to come out and join our movement which is really impactful," Rembold said.

Now that Tennessee's abortion ban has taken effect, doctors who perform an abortion are subject to criminal prosecution, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.

Through vigil and demonstration, people in favor of abortion rights said this is the beginning of a long fight.

"The people that represent us in the government, state, local, federal, whatever level, they're there because we put them there and if we're not holding them accountable for the things we want to see them doing, then there's no point for them to be there," Rebold said.

Abortion rights organizations say the banning of abortions will hurt communities of color the most.

"It makes it really difficult specifically for lower-income and people of color that are not able to travel and take time off work and all of those things that will be necessary to access abortion healthcare," Rembold said.

But while some mourned this day, others celebrated. In a statement, anti-abortion group Tennessee Right to Life, said this is a historic moment that will help protect vulnerable citizens.

