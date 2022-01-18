Protesters rally against GOP redistricting plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Protesters, unhappy with the GOP lead redistricting plan for Tennessee, rallied at the state capitol Monday in opposition.

Republicans put forth a plan for the state house, senate and congressional seats last week. It drew immediate sharp criticism for its treatment of Tennessee's largest cities. Monday, the message outside the capitol was the plans also sought to suppress minority votes.

"The Tennessee legislature has split Nashville into three separate congressional districts, really diluting the power of black and brown voters in our city," said Lisa Sherman-Luna, executive director for TIRRC Votes. "We're out here to tell them this is not what democracy looks like. It's incredibly important that our communities have fair representation and we need to keep our maps whole."

The maps split Davidson County into three separate congressional districts for the first time. The GOP paired parts of the state's largest urban area with dozens of other rural counties.

"It's really sad. Especially on a day that honors Martin Luther King Jr. that so many of those legislators are going to be quoting him and raising up his story when what we're out here doing today is living into his legacy of begging for a democracy that truly represents everyone," said Sherman-Luna.

State lawmakers will continue debate on the redistricting plans Tuesday. Republican plans will be seen in the State Government Committee.

