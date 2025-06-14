Protesters rally as Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to federal charges of transporting humans across country borders during his arraignment today, as supporters gathered outside the courthouse in protest.

The immigration case has captured national attention after federal agents arrested and deported the worker and father. The Supreme Court ruled his deportation to El Salvador was unconstitutional, and shortly after, federal agents brought him back to face federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

"This is an intentional attack to black and brown communities," one protester said.

Outside a nearby church, advocates hosted Abrego Garcia's wife before the arraignment. It was the first time she had seen her husband in three months.

"Our family should've never been in this situation," she said. "He says to continue fighting and will be victorious because God is with us."

She shed tears over the precious time lost with family, particularly noting a significant milestone missed.

"Our son Kilmar Junior is right now at his kindergarten graduation that's taking place right now. Instead, my son is alone on his big day," she said. "I'm here fighting for my husband for his dad to come back home."

Just a few blocks away, supporters chanted words of solidarity right outside the walls where Abrego Garcia's hearing was taking place.

"For justice for peace," protesters chanted.

Those standing with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, his family and all his case represents say this is not a time to stay silent.

"We want justice for everyone," one supporter said.

Organizers called for those at the protest today to join additional protests tomorrow. These demonstrations are planned to protest the administration in Nashville and across the country.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you been affected by similar immigration cases or have information about this story? Share your story with me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.