Protesters shut down House committee after bill advances dealing with undocumented kids, public education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Work came to an abrupt halt Tuesday in the House K-12 Education Subcommittee, when members of the audience became frustrated over a vote on a controversial bill.

For a lot of committee meetings at the Tennessee Capitol, lawmakers and lobbyists are often the only ones present. But for a bill involving undocumented immigrants and their ability to enroll in public school, every seat was filled inside the committee room. Out in the hall, hundreds gathered around to watch the proceedings from TV screens and on their phones.

"Just remind you to please make sure you keep decorum at a good level today," said Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville, who chairs the K-12 Education Subcommittee.

House Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth's bill would allow school districts to make the decision whether they want to enroll, or to not enroll, undocumented or illegal immigrants.

"Every single child that comes into a school system, it cost funds. it costs money to educate that child," said Rep. Lamberth. "I’m asking you just to give it to the local school districts and allow them to make the decision."

Lamberth admitted his bill would be considered unconstitutional under the Plyler vs. Doe Supreme Court Decision.

"It was a 5-4 decision in 1982 that decided that schools could not even address this issue," said Lamberth.

He thinks a new more conservative Supreme Court of the United States could rule differently and wants Tennessee to be the test case.

"It is just simply something that a school district should be able to at least ask," Lamberth told the subcommittee.

Advocates against this idea — of all ages — signed up to speak against the bill.

"I am a teaching assistant for special education in Knox County, and I stand before you to emphasize that education is a right, no matter one’s immigration background," said William Mendoza, a Knox County teaching assistant for special education.

"The right to an education should not be taken away from us because of our immigration status," said Damion Hemenez, a child who testified before the subcommittee.

"Today, I urge you to be compassionate and to embrace the teachings of Christ, who loves all his children. Please vote no," said Gisselle Huerta, a woman who testified.

Ultimately, the subcommittee voted 5-3 to advance the bill to the House Education Committee. Rep. Mark White, R-Shelby County, was the only Republican on the subcommittee to vote no.

The audience sat stunned for a moment before the protest began.

"Let us learn. Let us learn," the crowd chanted inside the House committee room.

"Shut it down!"

Eventually, those watching the proceedings outside had enough. They began filing into the committee room shouting: "If they don’t drop it, shut it down."

The crowd continued with other chants like "Education for all" and "Who's House? Our House."

A few members of the audience directed their shouting at specific lawmakers in the room.

"Shame on your Bulso," said one woman.

"I can’t believe this is happening, but I know this is wrong. You have to stand up and speak your mind," shouted a 17-year-old in attendance.

Troopers were called in, but emotions never escalated to the point law enforcement had to forcefully remove anyone. The subcommittee did have to gavel out when they were unable to debate the rest of their calendar. Democrats on the panel called it a necessary demonstration.

"Now we didn’t get through our agenda, and we need to be able to legislate, but at some point, you’ve got to do something that will get their attention or these are going to continue to come, bill after bill after bill," said Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville.

As for the upset crowd, they promised the next time they call roll to debate this bill, they'll still be present.

"We are definitely going to be back, this is not the end of our fight. This is not the end of our struggle," said an organizer of the protest to the crowd.

Over in the Senate, the Senate Finance Committee will take up the bill next.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.