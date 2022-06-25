Protestors march in Nashville over Supreme Court abortion decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade hit the streets in Nashville Friday evening, starting at a rally at Legislative Plaza before marching through the streets and ending up at Public Square Park.

"Very emotional a lot of power a lot of anger, sadness, frustration," said Ellen Gee, one protester.

While the group knew the decision was likely coming, Gee says nonetheless, they'll face the decision from the high court together.

"I'm out here to protest and show support for everyone also experiencing this," Gee said.

The solution now this group says, is at the ballot box.

"Get out there and vote, voice your mind and protest," Gee said.

"We all just have a fire under our bellies and its been building for a long time," said Michael Alberts.

A fire released, after what could have been a typical Friday, turned into a Friday for the history books.