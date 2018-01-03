Public Memorial Service To Be Held At Ryman Auditorium

Several country stars are set to perform some of Tillis' most memorable career songs at the service.
Performers include:
Ricky Skaggs, Ray Stevens
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers
Brenda Lee
Alison Krauss with the Street Corner Symphony
Jamey Johnson
Collin Raye
Daryle Singletary
Lorrie Morgan
Ira Dean
Pam Tillis
Sonny Tillis
Carrie April Tillis
The Statesiders, Tillis' band, will accompany select performances.
The event is free and open to the public.
Following a lengthy struggle to regain his health, country music legend Mel Tillis passed away on November 19, 2017, at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. Tillis battled intestinal issues since early 2016 and never fully recovered. He was 85.