Public Memorial Service To Be Held At Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A public memorial service for the legendary Mel Tillis was set for January 31 at the Ryman Auditorium.

The Tillis family announced the details Wednesday.

Family, friends, fans, and music industry colleagues, will be able to gather at the Ryman on the 31st at 10 a.m. to honor the life and career of the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Several country stars are set to perform some of Tillis' most memorable career songs at the service.

Performers include:

Ricky Skaggs, Ray Stevens

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Brenda Lee

Alison Krauss with the Street Corner Symphony

Jamey Johnson

Collin Raye

Daryle Singletary

Lorrie Morgan

Ira Dean

Pam Tillis

Sonny Tillis

Carrie April Tillis

The Statesiders, Tillis' band, will accompany select performances.



The event is free and open to the public.



Following a lengthy struggle to regain his health, country music legend Mel Tillis passed away on November 19, 2017, at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. Tillis battled intestinal issues since early 2016 and never fully recovered. He was 85.

