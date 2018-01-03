Public Weighs In On Short Term Rentals In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A controversial issue that's split Nashville neighbors for years took center stage at last night's metro council meeting: Non-Owner Occupied Short Term Rentals.

In those homes, homeowners will rent them out through apps like Airbnb and HomeAway, even when the owner isn't there.



Metro Council heard from dozens of people tonight, roughly split down the middle about whether they think ending or cutting back on that kind of short term rental is a good idea.



There are several proposals the council is considering, one of which came from a committee that Council President David Briley put together to come to a compromise between short term rental advocates and those who are against the idea.



"There's an airBNB in the building down the block from me, and in August at 3 a.m., there were six women trying to get out of an uber car, and they were so drunk and screaming they couldn't even get out of the car. I don't appreciate this at 3 o'clock in the morning," said Raphaela Keohane, who opposes short term rentals.



"I'm just passionate about it, not just the money, but Nashville has that 'thing.' We're not Austin, not all the other demographic studies. We're different, because we do provide that place where you can pursue a dream and this helps," said Donald Jenkins who supports short term rentals.



No vote took place Tuesday night. That would be scheduled for at least the next meeting, two weeks away.