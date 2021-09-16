Publix to hold 3-week hiring event at Nashville locations, looking to fill 1,000 positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Publix Super Markets announced plans to host a three-week hiring event at each of its stores in the Nashville area.
The grocery store chain said it’s looking to fill 1,000 positions in all departments, including customer service, bakery, meat and produce.
The hiring events are being held every Wednesday through Saturday, from September 22 – October 9, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
“Publix is continuously recognized as one of the best places in America to work and we’re looking for talented associates to help us continue that tradition,” said Publix media relations manager, Jared Glover. “Nashvillians can build successful careers at Publix, not just as associates, but as owners of our company.”
The company said no appointments are needed, but you will need to fill out an applications before visiting a store for your walk-in interview at apply.publix.jobs.
VIEW THE FULL LIST OF STORES BELOW:
|Mt. View Marketplace
|3532 Murfreesboro Pike, Antioch, TN
|Concord Village
|10638 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
|Cool Springs Festival
|8105 Moores Ln., Brentwood, TN
|Marketplace at Maryland Farms
|101 Creekside Xing, Brentwood, TN
|Madison Street Commons
|1771 Madison St., Clarksville, TN
|Shoppes at Peachers Mill
|1490 Tiny Town Rd., Clarksville, TN
|Sango Square
|920 Hwy 76, Clarksville, TN
|The Shoppes at Eagle Point
|1265 Interstate Dr., Cookeville, TN
|Bowie Commons
|7014 City Center Way, Fairview, TN
|Berry Farms Town Center
|5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd., Franklin, TN
|Harpeth Village
|2020 Fieldstone Pkwy., Franklin, TN
|Franklin Marketplace
|1021 Hughes Crossing Blvd., Franklin, TN
|McKays Mill Village Center
|1400 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN
|Greensboro Village
|1483 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
|Caldwell Square
|460 Long Hollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN
|Indian Lake Marketplace
|110 Indian Lake Blvd., Henderson, TN
|Oakwood Commons
|4670 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN
|Lebanon Center
|1703 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN
|Mt. Juliet Village
|11207 Lebanon Rd., Mount Juliet, TN
|Providence Comons
|665 S. Mount Juliet Rd., Mount Juliet, TN
|Kensington Place Shopping Center
|1731 S. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
|Publix at North Murfreesboro
|3415 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
|Market at Victory Village
|4175 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN
|Market at Salem Cove
|2650 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN
|Bellevue Center
|7604 Highway 70 S., Nashville, TN
|Nippers Corner
|15544 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN
|Publix at Harpeth Village
|8028 Highway 100, Nashville, TN
|Hill Center at Belle Meade
|4324 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
|Hill Center at Nashville West
|6614 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
|The Crossings
|2324 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN
|Publix at Melrose
|2223 8th Ave. S., Nashville, TN
|Capitol View
|1010 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Blvd., Nashville, TN
|Hill Center Greenwood
|1111 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN
|Parkway Town Centre 661
|661 President Pl. Smyrna, TN
|The Shops of Lee Village
|1640 Lee Victory Pkwy., Smyrna, TN
|Spring Hill Village
|4935 Main St., Spring Hill, TN
|Northgate Mall
|1600 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN