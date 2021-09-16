Publix to hold 3-week hiring event at Nashville locations, looking to fill 1,000 positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Publix Super Markets announced plans to host a three-week hiring event at each of its stores in the Nashville area.

The grocery store chain said it’s looking to fill 1,000 positions in all departments, including customer service, bakery, meat and produce.

The hiring events are being held every Wednesday through Saturday, from September 22 – October 9, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Publix is continuously recognized as one of the best places in America to work and we’re looking for talented associates to help us continue that tradition,” said Publix media relations manager, Jared Glover. “Nashvillians can build successful careers at Publix, not just as associates, but as owners of our company.”

The company said no appointments are needed, but you will need to fill out an applications before visiting a store for your walk-in interview at apply.publix.jobs.

VIEW THE FULL LIST OF STORES BELOW: