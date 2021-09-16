Watch
Publix to hold 3-week hiring event at Nashville locations, looking to fill 1,000 positions

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is a Publix market in Bradenton, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Posted at 1:40 PM, Sep 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Publix Super Markets announced plans to host a three-week hiring event at each of its stores in the Nashville area.

The grocery store chain said it’s looking to fill 1,000 positions in all departments, including customer service, bakery, meat and produce.

The hiring events are being held every Wednesday through Saturday, from September 22 – October 9, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Publix is continuously recognized as one of the best places in America to work and we’re looking for talented associates to help us continue that tradition,” said Publix media relations manager, Jared Glover. “Nashvillians can build successful careers at Publix, not just as associates, but as owners of our company.”

The company said no appointments are needed, but you will need to fill out an applications before visiting a store for your walk-in interview at apply.publix.jobs.

VIEW THE FULL LIST OF STORES BELOW:

Mt. View Marketplace3532 Murfreesboro Pike, Antioch, TN
Concord Village10638 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Cool Springs Festival8105 Moores Ln., Brentwood, TN
Marketplace at Maryland Farms101 Creekside Xing, Brentwood, TN
Madison Street Commons1771 Madison St., Clarksville, TN
Shoppes at Peachers Mill1490 Tiny Town Rd., Clarksville, TN
Sango Square920 Hwy 76, Clarksville, TN
The Shoppes at Eagle Point1265 Interstate Dr., Cookeville, TN
Bowie Commons7014 City Center Way, Fairview, TN
Berry Farms Town Center5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd., Franklin, TN
Harpeth Village2020 Fieldstone Pkwy., Franklin, TN
Franklin Marketplace1021 Hughes Crossing Blvd., Franklin, TN
McKays Mill Village Center1400 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN
Greensboro Village1483 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
Caldwell Square460 Long Hollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN
Indian Lake Marketplace110 Indian Lake Blvd., Henderson, TN
Oakwood Commons4670 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN
Lebanon Center1703 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN
Mt. Juliet Village11207 Lebanon Rd., Mount Juliet, TN
Providence Comons665 S. Mount Juliet Rd., Mount Juliet, TN
Kensington Place Shopping Center1731 S. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
Publix at North Murfreesboro3415 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
Market at Victory Village4175 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN
Market at Salem Cove2650 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN
Bellevue Center7604 Highway 70 S., Nashville, TN
Nippers Corner15544 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN
Publix at Harpeth Village8028 Highway 100, Nashville, TN
Hill Center at Belle Meade4324 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
Hill Center at Nashville West6614 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
The Crossings2324 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN
Publix at Melrose2223 8th Ave. S., Nashville, TN
Capitol View1010 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Blvd., Nashville, TN
Hill Center Greenwood1111 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN
Parkway Town Centre 661661 President Pl. Smyrna, TN
The Shops of Lee Village1640 Lee Victory Pkwy., Smyrna, TN
Spring Hill Village4935 Main St., Spring Hill, TN
Northgate Mall1600 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN
