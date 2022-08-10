Pulaski electrical worker indicted after stealing $37K in customer payments

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — A now-terminated worker from Pulaski Electric System is indicted on the allegation she stole more than $37,000 in customer payments.

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identified the worker as Jenna Coleman, who allegedly stole the money from March 2019 until February 2020. Officials said Coleman would take cash payments into the system and reverse those same payments out for her personal use.

"Government entities are responsible for developing and implementing strong internal controls to help reduce fraud, waste, and abuse,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. "In this instance, PES had been alerted to a shortage in Coleman’s cash drawer in January 2020, but the supervisor failed to take corrective action. PES also did not monitor its reversed and voided payment reports which would have shown that Coleman had an unusual amount of this activity."

Another coworker discovered what Coleman was doing and reported it. In total, she made 188 customer adjustments, the comptroller said.

Since then, a Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Coleman in July on one count of theft over $10,000, one county of computer crimes over $10,000 and one count of false entries in governmental records.