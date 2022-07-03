PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Pulaski says it is working to address concerns some residents have about the staging area in a cemetery for the city's 4th of July fireworks show.

Resident Willa Smith doesn't like that the fireworks are fired from a field in Maplewood Cemetery where her loved ones are buried.

Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford said they've been shooting them there for years. But when some pointed out last year that it could be seen as being disrespectful, the mayor said they did try to find another site.

They don't want to make the show smaller — they still want people across the county to be able to see it. But they have made one change already.

"It's actually in a different field in the cemetery to make sure the safe zone absolutely does not incorporate any graves at all," Ford said. "This is an absolute empty field that is not used for graves and never will be. The rock and the shallowness of that field will not allow graves to be in that field, so city council agreed that that would be our best option for now."

Meanwhile, the city's independence celebration was held in Sherwood Park on Friday. Mayor Ford said the city will continue to work to find a different location going forward.