Pushing school districts to install silent panic alarms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School safety remains a top priority for districts across the United States, and this concern holds true right here in the Mid-state.

One Florida woman, Lori Alhadeff, is honoring her daughter's memory by traveling the country in an effort to save lives with the simple push of a button. As the founder of Make Our Schools Safe, Alhadeff is determined to bring about change and ensure that no parent has to endure the tragic loss she experienced.

On February 14th, 2018, Alhadeff sent a text message to her daughter Alyssa, urging her to run and hide during the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Despite her desperate pleas, help did not arrive quickly enough to save Alyssa's life.

“My daughter Alyssa was shot 8 times in her English classroom. Alyssa lives inside of me. Alyssa is saving lives through Alyssa’s Law," Lori said.

Determined to prevent such confusion in future emergency situations, Alhadeff believes that implementing silent panic buttons/alarms can play a crucial role in streamlining response efforts.

Through her nonprofit organization, Make Our Schools Safe, Alhadeff has been working tirelessly to pass Alyssa's Law in various states. This legislation was recently passed in the Volunteer State.

"Currently right now it’s not mandated in Tennessee, next session we hope to get it mandated get funding supporting surrounding Alyssa’s Law," Lori said.

By doing so, Alhadeff hopes to provide law enforcement and emergency medical services with immediate and accurate information to ensure swift action during crises.

CENTEGIX is one company leading the charge in this technological advancement. The company is dedicated to improving school safety.

"With the crisis alert, it's a badge based solution for Alyssa's Law and so it's a silent panic alert that is independent of WiFi or cellular. It ensures that there is 100% campus coverage and 100% coverage for staff to have the capability to initiate a staff alert or a panic alert. They would need it to initiate a school wide lock-down for an incident that occurs on campus," CENTEGIX Product manager, Sylvia Ifft, said.

Alhadeff emphasizes that panic buttons should be considered an essential requirement in all schools, especially in states where a School Resource Officer (SRO) is not mandated in every facility, like some public schools in state.

These buttons can also be utilized during medical crises or instances of student altercations, further highlighting their versatility.

Alhadeff's ultimate goal is to see Alyssa's Law passed at the federal level, making panic buttons a standard safety feature in schools nationwide.

Find out how the technology works in real time,here.