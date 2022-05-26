Putnam County commissioner facing child porn charges

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County commissioner is facing charges for child pornography, according to a federal criminal complaint.

District Nine Commissioner Jimmy Neal is charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Neal used a Kik account between June and August of 2021 to view the explicit material.

Agents found that an account was linked back to Neal's phone number through the Putnam County website where he was listed as the District Nine commissioner.

According to the complaint, Neal told agents he was viewing the material to take notes and later show to law enforcement.

He had previously worked as a Tennessee Highway Patrolman.

Neal told agents he never reported the activity in the Kik group to law enforcement.

A detention hearing for Neal is scheduled in the coming days.