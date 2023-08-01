Putnam County starts new school year with two new electric buses

BAXTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new school year comes with a lot of new things: supplies, clothes, classes and more.

But some kids in Putnam County will have a new ride. The district launched two new electric buses, replacing two older ones in their fleet.

"We're all about technology and trying to find out new and better ways to do our jobs," Transportation Supervisor Ron Chaffin said.

They received them from an EPA grant.

"Putnam County and several other school systems in Tennessee qualified for full funding and so Putnam County agreed for Cumberland to submit the grant on their behalf," Bus Account Manager for Cumberland International Trucks Ashley Scurlock said.

Scurlock said the two buses were the first in the entire country through the entire EPA program to be delivered to the end user.

The buses will be charged in between runs and at night. They have chargers in their bus garage.

"The safety protocols, the procedures, everything is going to still be the same," Chaffin said.