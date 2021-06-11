Pyramids Cafe opens location at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s a lot of development happening over at Nashville International Airport, and on Friday we got a look at one of their newly opened businesses.

BNA has promised more than 90 new shops and restaurants by the time the BNA Vision renovation project is complete.

George Hanna is the owner of Pyramids Cafe, and says this has been a two-year process of working hard trying to make this happen.

“After 25 years being in Nashville, we're honored to be here actually also serving the people traveling,” said Hannah. “So happy, it’s great, it’s a good opportunity actually and so happy that customers love it and long line like this makes us so happy.”

Hanna says they are honored to be a part of the growth at the airport. BNA Vision includes plans to update everything from the terminals, the garages and even bring a hotel to the property over the next several years.

Pyramids Cafe has been around Nashville since the early 1990s – with shops in Nashville, near Franklin, Goodlettsville and Chattanooga.