NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nashville Banner) — This story was originally published by the Nashville Banner. Sign up for their newsletter.

Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn appointed Josh Smith, a Tennessee native who has spent time in prison and most recently served in leadership of the federal prison system, to lead the embattled Tennessee Department of Correction when she takes office in January.

Blackburn has been rolling out cabinet appointments over the last couple of weeks, often keeping or promoting appointees of Gov. Bill Lee.

But following the botched execution of Christa Pike in October, and a litany of other prison and execution shortcomings, former TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada resigned, leaving the department in need of permanent leadership just before a new governor was elected.

Blackburn picked Smith, who was pardoned and later appointed deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons by President Donald Trump. He served in that role for about a year before he resigned in August. Asked about the resignation, Smith said he wanted to be closer to home in East Tennessee.

Smith, who was arrested in his early twenties for his involvement in drug trafficking, has shifted to prison reform advocacy.

Now, he says he’s eager for the job in Nashville, even as the department struggles.

“Listen, it’s a challenge. There are some real concerns inside the department now. I know many in the state are looking at the system and saying it’s got some really serious problems,” Smith said in a phone interview. “For me, I’ve watched and seen improvements be able to be made, and Tennessee is my home. And I’m excited about coming here and really helping improve and make the Tennessee Department of Correction a better place.”

Smith also served on Gov. Lee’s Criminal Justice Investment Task Force in 2019, which was largely focused on reducing recidivism. The same year, Smith founded Fourth Purpose, a “Christ-centered” prison advocacy organization.

In his federal position, Smith focused on facility improvements and increased staffing, which he says will be his priorities in Tennessee as well.

He hedged when asked about the state’s relationship with private prison company CoreCivic and addressing the state’s recent botched executions, somewhat deferring to Blackburn and the legislature.

Below are Smith’s answers to questions from the Banner, edited only for grammar and clarity.

What specific projects or work did you do when you were on Lee’s task force?

“We worked a lot to listen and learn on that task force to listen and see how we could shape policy to really handle the criminal justice system in a different way than it had been. Gov. Lee’s laws, I don’t remember the exact year that those passed, but several of us worked very hard on putting together the recommendations for that.”

Can you describe what your job was with the Federal Bureau of Prisons?

“As a deputy director, you’re the one that is focused on all the operations for the Bureau of Prisons. You’re not really the political person moving up top, you’re the strategic person and operational person over the entire agency. And so the executive staff, the regional directions, everybody reported to me and that’s who I had direct oversight over.”

Did you have any particular reforms or policies that you focused on in the time you were in that office?

“One of the biggest focuses that I had was leadership development. Sometimes tht was changing out some leaders and sometimes it was empowering others, but I worked in that time to really develop leaders in a way that exposed them to things that otherwise they hadn’t been exposed to in their government work. From there, changing the culture of the staff, because it had a tremendous staffing shortage. So once you change the leadership and the culture, that opens you to be able to bring on staff and keep them. The Federal Bureau of Prisons just announced this last month their highest onboarding month, I believe, in their history and that’s because of the reform and some of the things, the structure that we put together while I was there.

"I think another really interesting thing to point out is we inherited a real issue with facilities, just like we have here in Tennessee. And we had about a $4 billion backlog, we were given $2 billion to fix it, so I worked using a lot of my construction background to empower the facilities teams to really do things in a much more efficient way and ended up saving the taxpayers tens of millions of dollars by doing that, rather than having outside contracting.

"So several things that we worked on, but those are a few of the improvements that we made in the short time that I was there.”

What led to your abrupt resignation from that position?

“I wasn’t working for several years, I was already retired before I took that job. And it was the honor of a lifetime to be able to work for President Trump and be able to work at the largest prison system in the world. It came with great sacrifice, left my family, my kids, traveled. I was on the road — 71 prisons, I visited — meeting with staff all over the country. It’s a job that was 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So for me, it was really nice to work in that job but it’s been really nice to come home and be back around family. And now, for me what an honor to be able to bring that same work, passion and understanding to my own state of Tennessee. So excited to be back here.”

Would that same kind of infrastructure and facility improvement be a focus for you in your new position?

“It would have to be. I mean, the [Tennessee] prison system is in really a difficult place. We just had a death of an officer a couple months ago attributed to locks and locking systems, so facilities and maintenance — things that happen at these facilities really can mean the difference of safety for our staff. Governor-elect Blackburn has been — this is very intentional for us to focus on and care about the staff inside of TDOC.”

How do you feel about taking over a department that is in disarray, with no leader, botched executions and deaths of both the guard and inmates?

“Listen, it’s a challenge. There are some real concerns inside the department now. I know many in the state are looking at the system and saying it’s got some really serious problems. For me, I’ve watched and seen improvements be able to be made, and Tennessee is my home. And I’m excited about coming here and really helping improve and make the Tennessee Department of Correction a better place.”

Do you have any specific goals or visions on how to do that?

“Well, I think there’s several but it’s early. I’ve got to get in and learn and see exactly what’s going on. But for me, staff is everything, If you don’t take care of your staff, if you don’t create a great culture, then staff don’t want to be there. And right now, this department is suffering from a tremendous staff shortage. So I think that’s really part of the main focus that I’ve got, but the next is security and safety. We have to be able to make our prisons safe and secure for the communities around them and for our staff.

"Those are the top points that I’m going to be focused on. I’ll learn a lot once I get in there and see other improvements that we’re going to be able to make.”

Do you think the staffing issue is a matter of recruitment or retention or both? How do you plan to address that?

“You know staffing all over the country has really dealt with some challenges. As a business leader, I’ve known that culture can really make all the difference in the world for staff staying or being able to be recruited. I don’t know the exact issues yet, I look forward to being briefed, but we have some places that are also located in difficult places to staff because the population is really low, we have some that are located in more populated areas, so I look forward to digging in to see the data and see what are the causes and what are the challenges that the department is facing.”

Do you think Tennessee has an appropriate partnership with CoreCivic? Or should the state steer further into or move away from private prison contracts?

“I think regardless if they’re private or public, the same standard has to be held to all. So I don’t have an opinion one way or the other, only of what standard has to be held in both. I look forward to working with them, just like I do with our regular state facilities, to make sure that the standard is high.”

How do you address Tennessee’s death penalty protocol and issues that keep surfacing in executions?

“This is a really important topic for the governor-elect, and we have the death penalty in Tennessee. It needs to be done with excellence, not what we’ve seen in the past. I have not dug into that, but the investigation will show all of those results. When it comes out, we’ll take an honest look at it, we'll face it head-on and make sure that we can move forward with that effectively.”

Governor-elect Blackburn has called for reintroducing or more frequently using the electric chair in response to lethal injection issues. Is that something that you support or do you have any thoughts on means of execution?

“I think that’s going to be something that Governor-elect Blackburn and the General Assembly will work on. We will move forward based on the laws that are put in place, so all I can say is whatever is decided and put into place, we will operate that with the most excellence and at the highest level that we can.”

How does your time as an inmate inform how you look at this job?

“I think my story shows that things can change and life can change for somebody that’s done something wrong. For me today, I’m a person that’s been married 30 years, have a family, grandchildren, was able to build a successful business, but it started with accountability. I understand the importance of that accountability to somebody that breaks the law or violates the rules in society, but I also understand a lot more about how to prepare someone so when they get back out they can not be a public safety issue and not create more future victims.

"Probably one of my largest focuses and concerns is making sure that we prepare people for our communities before they become our neighbors again.”

This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.