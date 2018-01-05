Questions Answered About Flu In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three children have already died in Tennessee from the flu. if you get the flu, how do you know when its time for you or your kids to go to the doctor?

The Tennessee Department of Health said the key is to pay attention to your symptoms -- even if you think you can tough out the flu yourself.

The severe symptoms -- the fever, cough, and shortness of breath -- mean you should see the doctor.

They can prescribe drugs like TamiFlu to help, but the state says it only works if you start early -- within 2 or 3 days of the first symptoms.

"Calling your doctor sooner rather than later, especially if you're high risk, is probably a good idea," said Dr. Tim Jones, the state epidemiologist.

The State health department said its not too late to get a flu shot, and that it's your best defense against the flu, despite some reports saying its only 10 percent effective this year.



They said even if you get the flu, it could help reduce your symptoms.