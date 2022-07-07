Watch Now
News

Actions

Questions surround fate of Summer Wells reward fund

Thousands have been raised for a reward fund for Summer Wells, a girl missing from East Tennessee for more than a year. However, concerns are now being raised about what happens to that money.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 10:04:18-04

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands have been raised for a reward fund for Summer Wells, a girl missing from East Tennessee for more than a year. However, concerns are now being raised about what happens to that money.

Summer has been the subject of an Amber Alert since she went missing from her Hawkins County home in June 2021 at the age of 5.

According to CBS affiliate WJHL, the Church Hill Rescue Squad is now asking the Hawkins County Chancery Court to freeze donations and take control of the fund, saying there are some questions about how all of the money was raised and how it will be used.

There is more than $74,000 in the reward fund. The rescue squad wants the court to take control of the money to ensure it is all handled properly.

Of course, no money has been paid out because there have been no tips that have led to Summer.

It's not clear what exactly will happen to all the money if the little girl is never found.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap