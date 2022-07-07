Questions surround fate of Summer Wells reward fund

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands have been raised for a reward fund for Summer Wells, a girl missing from East Tennessee for more than a year. However, concerns are now being raised about what happens to that money.

Summer has been the subject of an Amber Alert since she went missing from her Hawkins County home in June 2021 at the age of 5.

According to CBS affiliate WJHL, the Church Hill Rescue Squad is now asking the Hawkins County Chancery Court to freeze donations and take control of the fund, saying there are some questions about how all of the money was raised and how it will be used.

There is more than $74,000 in the reward fund. The rescue squad wants the court to take control of the money to ensure it is all handled properly.

Of course, no money has been paid out because there have been no tips that have led to Summer.

It's not clear what exactly will happen to all the money if the little girl is never found.