Radnor Lake eaglet receiving critical care after being found injured by park rangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An eaglet that recently learned to fly at Radnor Lake State Park is now fighting for recovery after being found injured on Thursday.

Park rangers discovered the young female eagle on the ground and rushed her to a specialized raptor rehabilitation center in East Tennessee for treatment.

Park manager Steve Ward found the eaglet while conducting water quality testing near the water's edge. Upon closer inspection, he noticed the bird was injured, and after receiving proper authorization, he carefully transported it to one of the top raptor veterinarians in the state.

"I had no idea. I'm heartbroken, and I hope she's gonna be OK. I hope she's in good hands," said one park visitor upon learning the news.

The eaglet, who took her first flight just last week, showed a positive sign in her recovery by eating Saturday morning.

From the observation deck across the lake, visitors can still spot the parent eagles in the trees, who almost certainly notice their offspring's absence.

"We watch them, we watch them grow, we watch them multiply, so for one to be suffering, it feels personal," said another park visitor.

Many regular parkgoers had formed a connection with the young eagle during its development.

"It was a sight to see. I've never seen a baby eaglet. It was precious because it was three months old and it was the first time taking flight, were like walking, so I was blessed to be able to witness that," said a visitor who had recently observed the eaglet.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation consulted with officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) on the rescue and treatment plans. The cause of the eaglet's injury remains unknown.

Park officials say the next few days will be critical to the young eagle's recovery and have promised to provide updates as they become available.

