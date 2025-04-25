Rain catchers and fruit patches: How Nashville is transforming pavement into purpose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recent heavy rainfall in Nashville is highlighting the success of projects that convert paved areas into green spaces designed to prevent flooding.

A Capitol View neighborhood project that transformed a roadway into green infrastructure is already showing its effectiveness during recent downpours.

"It's always flooding right here in that area right by that little gutter," resident Auriana Hayes said. "Nothing going on today over there, so hopefully it stays."

The Cumberland River Compact and partners completed the project four months ago, removing 4,800 square feet of asphalt for stormwater management and replacing it with organic soil material, becoming fertile land for fruit trees.

"I think this is my favorite time because it's an excellent demonstration of seeing all this rainfall slowly hit the soil and be absorbed in the soil versus all being generated that's runoff," said Jason Sprouls, a representative from the Cumberland River Compact.

"A lot of Nashville is paved and a lot of that pavement is necessary for our urban lifestyles, but not all of it," he said.

Beyond flood prevention, the project includes fruit trees that will provide food for residents in the coming years.

"Serviceberry are an excellent ornamental tree," Sprouls explained. "Every May or June, they create a delicious edible fruit. They taste like blueberries. They're great to dress your oatmeal with or make a pie. They're really delicious and a heavy fruiter."

Neighbors have already embraced the new green space. "I sat up there a couple times and just enjoyed the view," Hayes said.

Another neighbor noticed the transformation happening: "One day I just saw them digging up around the way."

The space is already becoming a community gathering spot, with Hillary Dzialowski noting they're "already being enjoyed by cats and humans alike."

"I said that's very beautiful. We got our own personal garden," Hayes said.

