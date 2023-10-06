Raising awareness and celebrating life at the annual 'More Than Pink' walk

The American Cancer Society estimates this year alone in Tennessee, more than six thousand people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Sadly, more than one thousand patients will die from the disease.

As you might know, October is "Breast Cancer Awareness Month," a time when the Susan G. Komen Foundation takes action. Their annual "More Than Pink Walk" kicks off the morning of October 7th at the Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. The goal is to raise money for research -- but also to offer support for local patients, survivors and their loved ones. People like Karin Moughler, who recently told me why -- every year -- she's ready to lace up her sneakers and celebrate life.

In late 2011, 42-year-old Moughler sold her small business and was looking forward to semi-retirement with her husband — including a trip to Germany.

She made a quick drive to Atlanta to secure some travel documents, but then...

"The next day I just happened to notice while bathing that there was kind of a lump, and I was like — 'okay we need to get that checked out.'"

A lump on her breast. Karin knew it could be a symptom of something serious... but she remained optimistic.

"I was absolutely trying to think positive, and all the way through getting the biopsy I was still thinking very positive. I was very shocked when they called and told me otherwise."

She did everything right after finding the lump. She met with her doctor, who ordered a mammogram and ultrasound -- and then, sent her to a surgeon.

"I got in to see the surgeon, and he actually sent me to do the biopsy the same day..."

Karin admits she knew that wasn't a good sign. The very next morning, the phone rang -- and she received a startling, straightforward message.

"'You have breast cancer.' And then everything after that was kind of a blur," Karin told me. "I can remember that feeling. That feeling of like not being able to breathe."

After the initial shock, Karin got a second opinion -- and then moved forward...

"MRI's, we did genetic testing. We did all those things before we came up with a game plan."

That game plan: a lumpectomy with oncoplasty -- where surgeons remove the mass plus extra tissue around it. Several months of radiation followed, along with a regimen of hormone treatments. That's when she learned about the Susan G. Komen Foundation -- and its annual fundraiser. Back then, it was called the "Race for the Cure."

"I got it in my head that I wanted to run my first 5K on the one year anniversary of my diagnosis."

And she did just that... even forming a team of friends and family to help raise money for research and other programs for patients right here in Middle Tennessee. It's now the "More Than Pink" Walk -- and Karin returns each year -- volunteering with the local Komen chapter. She won't miss the annual event -- one she calls inspirational.

"When folks that are survivors are there and those living with metastatic breast cancer and they're kind of all in one place and have that, y'know, pathway of hope, it's kind of amazing!"

I'm honored to serve as emcee for the walk again this year, and I hope you'll join me and this great cause.