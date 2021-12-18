Raising spirits and money for KY tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a party with a purpose for The Lipstick Lounge in Nashville, as every dollar at the door is cash for the commonwealth.

When tornadoes leveled parts of Nashville in March 2020, neighbors in Kentucky stepped up. Now Christa Suppan says it’s time we repay the favor.

“The least you can do as a part of humanity is just help one another,” Suppan said.

Suppan is co-owner of the bar, meanwhile, Kennedy Anne Scott is our host for the evening at one of only 21 lesbian bars in the country.

In Nashville, the bar is more than a safe place. Every so often, they host events to raise money for a special cause.

“Not only to help the families, but to let the families in Kentucky know that we are with them,” Scott said.

It was tough for Suppan and Scott not to think of the tornadoes that just barely spared the lounge in 2020, every time they see images from up north. They sustained some damage as the storm lifted part of their roof. Just a few blocks away, entire neighborhoods were left unrecognizable.

That’s when Suppan says neighbors in Kentucky were among the first to answer the call. When it came time to do the same, she says it’s fitting it started with a call from Bowling Green.

A young man from Bowling Green called Suppan and told her he planned on celebrating his birthday Friday night. He asked if instead of collecting a cover charge just for the profit, maybe the money could help benefit victims in Kentucky.

Suppan agreed but went one step further. She plans to match all of what they collect from donations and the cover charge for the United Way Kentucky to offer some relief. Donations collected support immediate needs and long-term recovery. If you would like to donate, click on this link for details.

For a place known as “the bar for humans” where everyone is welcome, they hope to tap into that humanity and maybe raise a few spirits in the process.