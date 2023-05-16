Rallies, protests and now a bar crawl: Local businesses hold Drag Crawl following LGBTQ+ related legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following legislation some argue is targeting the LGBTQ+ community, businesses in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood are holding the "Nashville Drag Crawl".

The bar crawl is on Sunday and runs from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will be raising money for multiple organizations including Just Us at The Oasis Center, Inclusion TN and the National Center for Transgender Equality. Organizers are asking each business to donate a portion of their proceeds.

For the event, organizers are telling attendees to come in drag or come as they are.

"We're fighting back and we are being loud about it," Organizer Alie Stewart said.

Organizers said there will be security and they have been in contact with local law enforcement.