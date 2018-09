Rally Calls For Justice For Daniel Hambrick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Community activists gathered outside the east police precinct to protest police brutality.

At the event Monday evening, they were calling for justice for Daniel Hambrick. The 25-year-old was shot and killed while running from Officer Andrew Delke in July.

Jocques Clemmons' family was also there and said police officers who act in bad faith are not being punished for any wrongdoing.

The TBI’s report on Hambrick's death is now being evaluated by the District Attorney's office.

We are working to learn when the DA plans to make a decision about any potential charges.