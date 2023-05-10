Rally planned to demand stricter gun control ahead of August special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rally for gun reform is planned for Wednesday at Legislative Plaza from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It comes in light of Governor Bill Lee calling lawmakers back for a special session this summer.

Organizers are calling for the community to demand policies that protect kids and not guns. They said the rally will commemorate the historic Nashville Student Movement, which challenged racial segregation during the Civil Rights Movement.

Lawmakers won't be back until August 21 for the special session. The statement from the governor's office calls on lawmakers to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights. It's in response to The Covenant School shooting that forever impacted the victim's families and community.

The governor originally called on lawmakers to pass a type of red flag law, allowing someone to petition a court to remove a person's weapons if they are a threat to themselves or others, but lawmakers couldn't come to an agreement.

They vowed to keep working on a solution.