Rally Will Demand Mayor Barry's Resignation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A rally scheduled for Tuesday will call for Mayor Megan Barry to resign. The demands come less than one month after Barry admitted to an affair with her police bodyguard.
"How's it hurting the image of our city? Is it making corporations look elsewhere? Is it making them wonder what kind of people are leading this city?" said Rick Williams, who's helping organize the rally.
The TBI is investigating whether the affair led to any criminal wrongdoing or misuse of taxpayer money. The Metro City Council approved a separate city investigation, which has gotten underway.
Williams, who has worked on conservative political campaigns, said the rally is the group's way of nicely asking Mayor Barry to willingly leave office. If she refuses, he said others plan to file an ouster suit.
Mayor Barry has previously said she has no plans to resign.
"We can't move past this," he said. "It's going to be on the news. We're going to have months of investigations. There's a bad light shown on the city as long as she stays, in my opinion."
The rally has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 20 at 5 p.m. on the steps of the Old Historic Courthouse.