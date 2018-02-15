Metro Council Members Begin Investigation Into Mayor Barry's Spending
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Seven Metro Council members began meeting Thursday afternoon as they start to look into the fallout surrounding Mayor Megan Barry’s admitted affair with her former police sergeant bodyguard Rob Forrest.
At issue has been the question of whether Barry or Forrest misused taxpayer money during the course of the affair, as the council investigates the significant increases in travel and Forrest’s increased overtime.
Last week in an historic vote, 30 of the 39 Metro council members approved the formation of the special investigative committee, which includes at-large council members Erica Gilmore and Bob Mendes, as well as council members Brenda Haywood, Robert Swope, Burkley Allen, Mina Johnson, and Russ Pulley.
Vice Mayor David Briley selected the council members to serve on the committee.
The committee was expected to elect a chair at Thursday’s meeting who will run the meetings as the investigation progresses.
Mayor Megan Barry has said she’s prepared to write a check if investigators question any of her use of public money.
The Metro Council investigation into potential misuse of taxpayer money is in addition to a TBI investigation already underway at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk and is separate from a Board of Ethical Conduct complaint that could lead to a separate hearing.