Ranch Hands Cowboylesque cast members go viral after video at Tennessee nursing home

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Ranch Hands Cowboylesque cast members are used to performing on stage for bachelorettes and divorce parties. So it makes sense that on Valentine's Day, they had a private party booked: an 80th birthday at Willow Springs Senior Living in Spring Hill.

The line dance video went viral on TikTok with more 2.3 million views. But what many of the video viewers didn't know is the video was captured at a memory care unit with some of the women dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

"And so maybe it struck something in their memory that they had remembered from a time, so it’s definitely a lot of fun," Cast member Max Barry said.

Barry and George Blick said they can't stop talking about it.

"It was a great surprise to go down there, and we saw it straight on their faces, which made us all smile to be even more involved in it," Blick said.

For Blick, it was sentimental too.

"For me going there on that day, my grandfather suffered from dementia at the end of his life, so going back there and giving back to all those lovely women really hit home and made us feel really positive about going there,” Blick said.

They were booked by Katie Ingram. She did it for her mom, Barbara, and sister, Molly, who live here.

"My mom’s on hospice at the facility," Ingram said, "We didn’t actually think she would make it to her 80th birthday after a hospitalization at the end of January, so when we see she’d actually make it to her 80th, I said 'Let’s do something incredibly sort of wild and out there to celebrate it, cause it will likely be her last.'"

Katie said Barbara came out of her shell and told her it was 'awesome!'

To see them on the weekends, you can find them performing at the Nashville Palace over near Opryland. Tickets here.