Reaching new heights, three women represent MTSU in all women air race

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people wish they could fly and becoming a pilot is probably the closest chance you are going to get.

Three women representing MTSU are helping take the piloting profession to new heights.

Briana McDonald, Alyssa Smith and Farilyn Hurt were all part of the team flying in their small plane across the country.

They were part of a race course few get the chance to experience, the Air Race Classic, an all-woman air race.

"The Air Race Classic is the epicenter of women's air racing. Pilots range in age from 17 to 90+ years old. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds including students, teachers, doctors, airline pilots, business owners, professionals and air traffic controllers," the race's website said.

The race ran from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Homestead, Florida.

"Women compete against their own timing of their aircraft," Briana McDonald, a participant representing MTSU said.

This race was all women, who make up a small percentage of the profession.

"Overall we had an amazing time working together, working with our amazing ground crew and just finishing the race as a team," Participant Farilyn Hurt said.

According to FAA data from 2022, women make up around 9 percent of total pilots.

The team is back from the race and placed 28th. Now these three women will continue to leave their mark on the sky. Something any little boys and girls can dream of doing too.

"As someone who didn't know that they could be a pilot and actually went into college pursuing a totally different degree like its so attainable," Briana McDonald said.