Reaction from Supreme Court ruling on COVID vaccine-or-test mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Reaction is still coming in following the mixed decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a COVID vaccine-or-testing requirement at large companies, while keeping it in place for health care providers that accept federal Medicare money.

Gov. Bill Lee tweeted: "Today SCOTUS affirmed that American workers have a right to make health care decisions with their doctors, not because of a government mandate. I believe health care workers deserve the same consideration & we are looking at our options."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) responded to the ruling by saying, "Supreme Court’s ruling blocking OSHA’s COVID vaccine mandate is a huge win for freedom."

And Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) said "Today’s #SCOTUS decision on the unconstitutional OSHA mandate is a huge victory, but we must ensure every unconstitutional mandate from the Biden Admin is stopped."