...Ready For It? Businesses prepare for 'swifties' to flock to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville businesses are preparing for a Taylor Swift take over this weekend for The Eras Tour.

There are bejeweled and gorgeous outfits at Blush Boutique in the Gulch. They have Taylor Swift concertgoers covered.

"I mean it’s going to be sparkles everywhere, glitter everywhere," Blush assistant manager Ashton Schuman said.

Schuman has been stocking shelves nonstop so fans can match their outfits to albums. She talked to one tourist who was shopping for an outfit to wear to the Taylor Swift concert in Philly.

Ashton's going to the Nashville concert to shake it off after work. They're hosting a flash tattoo event this weekend too.

At Bits & Pieces Antique Boutique in Germantown, Stacey Boyd has a pop-up vendor coming to create outfits for "swifties."

"So right here we have some earrings, I’m actually wearing them today, but they’re made by a local artisan. She has a shop here that has a whole line of Taylor Swift-inspired earrings," Boyd said.

Stacey said artists and creators are busy getting inventory ready.

"And then we got the fringe body suits, and of course, you can pair this with these awesome pants," Boyd said.

They saw what happened in other cities all too well, so they're capitalizing on the concert.

Another top seller at boutiques — clear purses for Nissan Stadium. Expect extra traffic in the evenings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday so you don't see red.