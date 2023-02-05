Ready to name another snowplow? City of Franklin now taking votes

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WTVF) — Do you love polls? Do you love plows? Then, there's "snow" better news than this!

Submissions for names for a new City of Franklin snowplow have wrapped up, and now's the time to vote for your favorite entry! Only one will win.

Voting closes on February 8, and a winning name will be announced on February 9. The person who submitted the winning name will be invited to see their name applied to the plow.

The top ten names were chosen from a pool of 326 applicants. You can vote at this link.

The names in contention for the win are:

Scoop Dog

Frosty the Snowplow

Blizzard Wizard

Snow Force One

Big Papa

Gone in a Flurry

Buzz Ice Clear

PlowaBunga

Rhinestone Plowboy

Frankie B. Clearin