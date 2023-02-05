Watch Now
News

Actions

Ready to name another snowplow? City of Franklin now taking votes

snowplow naming contest
City of Franklin
snowplow naming contest
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 13:43:18-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WTVF) — Do you love polls? Do you love plows? Then, there's "snow" better news than this!

Submissions for names for a new City of Franklin snowplow have wrapped up, and now's the time to vote for your favorite entry! Only one will win.

Voting closes on February 8, and a winning name will be announced on February 9. The person who submitted the winning name will be invited to see their name applied to the plow.

The top ten names were chosen from a pool of 326 applicants. You can vote at this link.

The names in contention for the win are:

  • Scoop Dog
  • Frosty the Snowplow
  • Blizzard Wizard
  • Snow Force One
  • Big Papa
  • Gone in a Flurry
  • Buzz Ice Clear
  • PlowaBunga
  • Rhinestone Plowboy
  • Frankie B. Clearin

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap