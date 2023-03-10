Real estate market could be returning to pre-pandemic times

(WTVF) — It is looking like the housing market is getting back to normal.

Scripps News reports existing home sales have been trending downward for about a year straight. That data usually points to the market starting to bottom out, but experts say this may just be the market getting back to how it was before the pandemic.

According to Re/Max, at the end of last month, Nashville is leading in the number of listings popping up nationwide. The city also saw about 45% more homes listed compared to last year.

Experts are saying across-the-board sales may pick up again in May, according to Scripps News. Usually, there are more houses and people buying in the spring.

Also, without knowing what next year looks like and with big things going on like the presidential election, people might decide to buy.

For perspective, the median sales price in Nashville is $415,000 according to Re/Max.