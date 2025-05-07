REAL ID deadline arrives: What travelers need to know before heading to the airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly two decades of extensions, the REAL ID deadline has finally arrived, requiring air travelers to present compliant identification at airport security checkpoints.

Passengers at Nashville International Airport are among the first required to show a REAL ID to fly within the United States.

"I think it's something we all knew was eventually going to get here," said Harris.

"I've had it probably 15 years or longer," said Jeannie Brandon, an Alabama resident.

But the reality is not everyone is compliant yet. Nashville resident Ryan Harris received a temporary license last month and is still waiting for his REAL ID to arrive in the mail. Ahead of a family trip, he spent hours researching his options.

"It would certainly not be good to be turned away," said Harris.

According to TSA spokesperson Mark Howell, travelers do have options beyond the REAL ID.

"Your U.S. passport or card, you can have a military or tribal ID — any of those trusted travel programs you can use," said Howell.

For those who show up without a REAL ID or one of those alternate documents, they will still be allowed through security using their old ID, but only after an extra layer of security screening, which could include a pat-down.

"We recommend those who are not ready to get here three hours early," said Howell.

Harris was already planning ahead for potential delays.

"We planned to get here a little earlier so we could get through any kind of additional screenings. I think we're as prepared as we can be," said Harris.

TSA is warning travelers to expect major delays around upcoming holidays — especially with Memorial Day and the Fourth of July approaching.

REAL IDs are also required to enter secure federal facilities.

Have you experienced delays getting your REAL ID? Share your experience or ask questions about the new requirements by emailing aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrelland has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.