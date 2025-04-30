REAL ID stuck in mail? Here’s what you can bring to breeze through TSA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you heading on a trip soon but your REAL ID hasn't arrived in the mail yet? Here are the alternatives you're able to bring to get you through security, per TSA.

The first alternative is to use a passport or other federally-approved photo ID:



State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

If you don't have one of these, TSA will send you through a lengthy ID verification process. If this is the case, you should add an hour to your normal travel time to go through this process.

You're advised to bring any photo ID that you have, whether that's an old license or a paper ID.

There is also a call-in process that may take place where you would have to answer a list of security questions.

