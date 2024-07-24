'Really proud of it' Nashville musicians provided the soundtrack for the long-awaited College Football 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans of video games have been waiting for the release, for at least a decade — EA Sports College Football 2025. For the first time, college players are actually getting paid for appearing in the game.

But there's a local connection to the production of the game, that could only happen in a town like Music City.

Like a lot of Nashville musicians, Belmont student Cameron Ellis doesn't waste many chances to trill tunes on his trombone. "It gets no credit. Trombone players are usually the goofiest, the silliest, they’re like -- oh they’re just there. But in my opinion, they’re the most important," said Ellis, a sophomore at Belmont and John Overton High School graduate.

But there was one particular gig he landed this May that has given him lots of reasons to, well, toot his own horn. "It’s like, hey, you wanna know what I just did? You know, I recorded part of College Football. And they’re like -- no way!" explained Ellis.

If you've seen the wildly popular trailer for College Football 2025, you've definitely heard Ellis play his trombone. He joined a score ofFather Ryan High School band membersand other college students playing alongside some of Music City's best musicians. "The person standing to my right is the principal trombone player for the Nashville Symphony," Ellis remembered.

Together, they played a pep band version of "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses.

The opportunity came unexpectedly from Cameron's trombone instructor. "In the email, it just said we’re recording a project for the new college football game," he said. "I was like, that’s all I need, say less."

The ensemble started as complete strangers, but it didn't take long for them to find their harmony. "It only took like three takes because everybody was pretty good," said Ellis.

Cameron struggled to find the words to characterize what the recording opportunity was like inside Father Ryan's auditorium that day. "It was mind-blowing the volume and the quality and the music that happened in that room. It was -- it was something. Ah, I have no words for it honestly," he said.

But it wasn't just the music for Ellis. It was fulfilling a moment he'd always dreamed of. "In elementary school, I was like — man, the next time they make one of these games, I’m going to be in it. I’m going to be playing and you’ll be able to play as me and I’ll be in it. That didn’t work out," Ellis laughed, considering he played football for JOHS.

But his dream may have turned out even better than he could have imagined, all because he didn't waste a chance to share his talents with a ton of people. "I’m going to be honest, I’m really proud of it. It’s something else to be a part of something, especially this game, it means a lot to me," said Ellis. "There’s no shortage of musicians in Nashville and to have high schoolers and college students play along with the professionals and learn from them and hear from them — it’s cool."

The Music City connections don't end there. Ocean Way Nashville on Music Row recorded the main theme music when you first fire up the game.

