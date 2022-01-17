Realtors use TikTok as new marketing tool in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local realtors are using TikTok to make deals and raise awareness about the Nashville real estate market.

Summer Edeen said posting videos to TikTok has helped her find new clients.

"The response has been amazing, and I think what’s really working is the fact that we’re adding humanity to the real estate business," Edeen said.

Summer and her boyfriend, Josh Sweat, work at Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage.

"This city is blowing up," Edeen said.

Sweat makes TikToks to showcase investment properties.

"And that’s what’s so cool about TikTok, I’m posting my flip videos as well, and actually one of the people who commented on my video said 'Hey I’m actually at your house right now looking at it,'" Sweat said. "Was one of the ones that we flipped, so it’s cool because we're getting to connect, and I had someone message me on Instagram yesterday regarding some houses that they need to sell."

At one of his East Nashville homes, check out the before and after photos. Now, it's under contract.

Josh Sweat Before

Alexandra Koehn After

“We listed it for $650,000 and we bought it I think for in the low $300,000s," Sweat said, "It is absolutely nuts, and I mean we’re not the only ones doing it, there’s a million people out there flipping houses, and trying to transform all areas of Nashville."

You can follow Summer on TikTok @hellosummeredeen and Josh @joshuasweat1.