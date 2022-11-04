Recently discharged Saint Thomas patient reportedly stole ambulance from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged with stealing an ambulance from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital last month.

According to court documents, officers responded to the hospital and were told by hospital staff that a man, later identified as Tracy Lee Langford III, who had recently been discharged, got into their ambulance and drove away.

The vehicle's location was tracked to the area of I-40 East near Exit 218, where a pursuit began. After entering Wilson County, Metro Police ended their pursuit and the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Wilson County Police continued it themselves.

The vehicle was pursued until it returned to Davidson County, where Metro undercover police and the police helicopter followed the ambulance. Once Langford was unable to continue driving, he was taken into custody.