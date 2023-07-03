Recipe for success: Nashville Farmers’ Market helps aspiring restaurant owners achieve their dreams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Taking the leap and opening a restaurant is not an easy decision to make.

But as a self described foodie, Thanh Trac, knew she wanted to share her love of Korean cuisine with Nashville and launched Egg Drip.

"What we serve is Korean-premius egg sandwiches. We're the first in town to have it. We serve it on a honey milk bread, so it's much lighter and much fluffier. And we also incorporate Asian ingredients like beef bulgogi, spicy pork belly, kimchi," she said.

But for new businnesses offfering a new concept, getting your name out there can be financially challenging.

"As a small business we don't have much funds when we first start off, you know so, it's very hard for us to actually have a space, a kitchen, to get into and work with," Trac said.

So when she learned about the Nashville Farmers' Market Grow Local Kitchen Initiative that offered a rotating rental kitchen at an affordable price, she knew, it was a step closer to making here dreams come true.

"It gives us an opportunity to see how day to day operations is like once we actually get our own brick and mortar. So, this is kind of like a test run, like a trial run, of how a storefront would actually be for us when we come time to that," Trac said.

The Grow Local Kitchen closed during the pandemic, but recently reopened with upgraded commercial-grade kitchen equipment.

Success stories include Otaku Ramen, Nicolleto's Pasta,and Succculent Vegan Tacos.

In the future, Trac, said she hopes Egg Drip, will be join that list too.

The Nashville Farmer's Market is still accepting applications for pop-up restaurants. You can visit their website HERE, to learn more.

If you would like to try Egg Drip, you can find the Grow Local Kitchen calendar, HERE.