Record-breaking number of firearms caught at security checkpoints by TSA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TSA announced it has intercepted a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2022.

As of Friday, TSA reports it has stopped 6,301 firearms. According to its report, more than 88% were loaded.

TSA projects that it will stop about 6,600 firearms in carry-on bags by the end of 2022, which would mark a near 10% increase over 2021's record level.

Though firearm laws are subject to individual states, they are never allowed in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint, even with a concealed weapon permit.

An increased maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation is now $14,950, to help deter and reduce the threat of firearms at checkpoints.

“I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers who do an excellent job of preventing firearms from getting into the secure area of airports, and onboard aircraft,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft. When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger.”

Any passengers flying who wish to take a firearm with them must do so in checked baggage. There is a proper packing guide available on TSA's website, and the firearms must also be declared to the airline at check-in.