Record-breaking travel is expected as we head into July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're now less than two weeks away from the Independence Day holiday and this year, AAA projects that travelers will set records both nationwide and in Tennessee.

I took a deeper look into the numbers to help you prepare!

AAA forecasts nearly 71 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this year, up from 67 million last year!

About 1.6 million Tennesseans will travel this year, up about 100,000 people. Most will travel by car the week of July 4th.

I looked at the projected data and if your plans are flexible, the earlier you can leave in the week, the better!

Peak travel days will be Wednesday July 3rd and Sunday July 7th.