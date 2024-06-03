Record demand leading to new jobs in Music City. Nashville Record Pressing is hiring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Unlike CDs and cassettes, the demand for vinyl records is growing.

Because of vinyl's revival, record manufacturers like Nashville Record Pressing are hiring.

Right now, the manufacturing director says there are more than two dozen jobs to fill at the vinyl pressing plant on Brick Church Park Drive in Nashville. There are openings in quality assurance, assembly, machine maintenance and even recycling.

"We'd love to have people who are music friendly," said Kourtlyn Immel, the chief of staff. "Maybe we've got some musicians coming to town [and] they're looking for a gig before they get their next gig. People who are into vinyl and people who are not into vinyl, but into a really cool workplace."

They manufacturer is expanding, which should allow them to produce more than 2 million records every month. They start the whole process from scratch with raw PVC vinyl which comes in a variety of colors.

"If you go to vinyl record store right now, you would see everything from your standard black option to a violet-colored record to violet with splatter effects on it," Immel explained.

The biggest names in music want their songs released on records.

"We're so used to streaming now.. but this is almost as intimate as you're going to get, listening to an artist next to you sitting front row at a concert," Immel said.

Nashville Record Pressing is a GZ Media Company and set up shop in 2022. It recently became the high security record manufacturer in the country which means they often fill secret orders of new, unreleased music.