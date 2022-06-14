Record power demand met for June during heat wave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a heat wave rolling across Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority and 153 local power companies across the region met a record power demand for the month of June, just two weeks in.

On Monday, the peak system load was 31,311 megawatts at 6:00 p.m. ET with an average temp of 94°. This is just over 200 megawatts more than the previous record which was set on June 29, 2012.

The TVA and local power companies are urging users to join them in conserving power and saving money, especially during the peak hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are a few steps you can take to conserve energy: